Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,375. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.