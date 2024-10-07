General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,031. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

