Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cintas by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,962 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.12. 508,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $211.57.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

