Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.7% in the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 91,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.45. 2,406,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

