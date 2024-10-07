JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $77.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 976,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

