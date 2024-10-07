Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,251. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Navient by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 102,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

