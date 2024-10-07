JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. 1,079,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,325. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

