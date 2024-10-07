Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

