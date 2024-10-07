Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,207,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,305 shares of company stock worth $6,969,273 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

