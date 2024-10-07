Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.03. 520,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800,809 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 470,170 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.