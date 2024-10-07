KeyCorp Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.12.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.11. 887,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.72. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

