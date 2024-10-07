Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,206.96 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $109,206.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,728.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.06 or 0.00519483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00229930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00030814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.