enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 104,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,211,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $767.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

