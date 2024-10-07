Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 7th (AAPL, AME, AMN, AMZN, AXP, BKD, CE, CIEN, CMA, CON)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $212.92 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $183.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.75.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $209.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $226.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $253.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $519.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $261.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $402.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

