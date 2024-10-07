Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 7th (AAPL, AME, AMN, AMZN, AXP, BKD, CE, CIEN, CMA, CON)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 7th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $212.92 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $183.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.75.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.50.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.70.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $209.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $226.00.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $253.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $519.00.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $261.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $402.00.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.
SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.45.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.