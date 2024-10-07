Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 7.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $80,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. 36,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.