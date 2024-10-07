UniBot Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.62 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00008818 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $905,829.92 worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.7288058 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $685,021.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

