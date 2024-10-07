SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Ventum Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.45. Ventum Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

