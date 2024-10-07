National Bankshares Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

TSE:DBM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 156,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,934. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of C$769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

