National Bankshares Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBM
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.