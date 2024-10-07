LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,355 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,814. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.