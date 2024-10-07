Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.54.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT traded up $4.64 on Monday, reaching $609.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.71 and a 200-day moving average of $500.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

