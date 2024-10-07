Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.76. 317,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,725. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

