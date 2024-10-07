iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 681,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,081. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

