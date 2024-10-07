iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

