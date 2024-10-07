Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 47 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $879.21. 764,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

