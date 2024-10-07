Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 109 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,469,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.99. 136,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.