Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,558,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,724,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,287,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.