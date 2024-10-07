MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 304,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

