MKT Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 101,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,285. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

