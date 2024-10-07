MKT Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.4% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.