Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.6% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $73.91. 2,961,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

