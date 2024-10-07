Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. 643,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,954. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

