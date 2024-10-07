1,825 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 151,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 751,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,739,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $113.28. 1,963,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,981. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.