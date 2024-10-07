Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $276,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

