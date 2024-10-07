Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in ARM were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ARM by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.