Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA UYG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.31. 3,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $78.20.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.