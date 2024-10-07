Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 993 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

