Davis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,198. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

