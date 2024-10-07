Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,842,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,656,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RSP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,537. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.