eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,446 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 905,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,198. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

