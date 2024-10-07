ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $42.08. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 488,347 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $817,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

