Konnect Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $107,304.10 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

