Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 458,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 397,585 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Hafnia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

