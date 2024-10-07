Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.09, but opened at $99.88. Albemarle shares last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 783,015 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,243,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.