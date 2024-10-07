ANDY Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.56 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $145.56 million and $3.26 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ANDY Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00014989 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,979,557.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

