Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.78. Nexxen International shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 14,427 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXN. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Nexxen International Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $511.64 million, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

