Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 23,294 shares.The stock last traded at $208.93 and had previously closed at $201.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

