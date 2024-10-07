HedgeTrade Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $76.36 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

