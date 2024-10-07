Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $937,963.84 and approximately $12,541.42 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

