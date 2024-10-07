sUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $720,208.45 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $13.02 million and $720,208.45 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 13,025,839 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.