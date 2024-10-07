Nano (XNO) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Nano has a total market cap of $117.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00518283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00230544 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

